Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Arthur Bradford
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Aug. 27, 2024, midnight
As kids, many of us read “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury and thought, "man, this book banning and burning stuff is terrible." Apparently, though, not everyone felt the same. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to filmmaker Arthur Bradford about his most recent documentary for MSNBC Films entitled "To Be Destroyed," which takes viewers inside efforts to ban books from a public high school in Rapid City, South Dakota. The film follows author and literacy advocate Dave Eggers, as he travels to the school district where his novel, "The Circle," was pulled from shelves along with four other titles. Bradford tells us about why this topic felt so important to him, gives us a glimpse behind the making of the film, and discusses how the documentary reveals some larger truths about right-wing crusaders in this country.
Track: Jazzin’ With Joe-Bob
Artist: David Grisman Quintet
Album: 100% Handmade Music, Vol. 1
Label: Acoustic Disc
Year: 1993

Track: You Can’t Judge A Book By Its Cover
Artist: Bo Diddley
Album: N/A
Label: Checker
Year: 1962

Track: Jesus, Etc.
Artist: Wilco
Album: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Label: Nonesuch
Year: 2002

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Aug. 27, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 