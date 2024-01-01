#DNC2024: A Lovefest With Mass Murderers! Paul Street from Chicago; Cold-blooded Kamala, California's Top Cop, and the Need for Revolution; Bob Avakian, “What if …?”

Subtitle: #DNC2024: A Lovefest With Mass Murderers! Paul Street from Chicago; Cold-blooded Kamala, California's Top Cop, and the Need for Revolution; Bob Avakian, “What if …?”

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee (RNL Show); Paul Street (Writer and Activist); Voices from a Chicago Press Conf; Bob Avakian (The RevComs)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 28, 2024, midnight

Summary: The Liberals' Love Affair With Mass Murderers (@BobAvakianOfficial, Revolution 74). Andy Zee talks with writer Paul Street, on the ground in Chicago, about "America is a Great Nation." From the Chicago press conferencedenouncing Kamala (“Ms. Mass Incarcerator”) Harris for her role as top cop in California – and call for revolution. Bob Avakian, “What if...?” (from “Revolution and Religion, The Fight For Emancipation and the Role of Religion, A Dialogue Between CORNEL WEST and BOB AVAKIAN,” 2014)

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



