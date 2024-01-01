The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
#DNC2024: A Lovefest With Mass Murderers! Paul Street from Chicago; Cold-blooded Kamala, California's Top Cop, and the Need for Revolution; Bob Avakian, “What if …?”
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Paul Street (Writer and Activist); Voices from a Chicago Press Conf; Bob Avakian (The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Aug. 28, 2024, midnight
The Liberals' Love Affair With Mass Murderers (@BobAvakianOfficial, Revolution 74). Andy Zee talks with writer Paul Street, on the ground in Chicago, about "America is a Great Nation." From the Chicago press conferencedenouncing Kamala (“Ms. Mass Incarcerator”) Harris for her role as top cop in California – and call for revolution. Bob Avakian, “What if...?” (from “Revolution and Religion, The Fight For Emancipation and the Role of Religion, A Dialogue Between CORNEL WEST and BOB AVAKIAN,” 2014)
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240828 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 28, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 