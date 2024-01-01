|
|Aug. 29, 2024, midnight
| 1. Organized labour should rally to defend CUPE’s Fred Hahn;
2. US makes a joke of the word “mediator” in Gaza,
3. Top Biden aide attends Liberal retreat to order Canadian tariffs on Chinese EVs: Foreign interference, is it not?
4. A personal tribute to lawyer/activist, Peter Rosenthal
|00:31:05
|1
| Aug. 26, 2024
|
|Toronto, Ontario
|
