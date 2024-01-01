The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
13
David Rovics and Kamala Emanuel
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight
The Ministry of Culture stopped by WZRD Chicago for an impromptu
recording session. They lead off with a new song about how totalitarian
elements internal to Chicago's law department, in conjunction with the Biden - Harris - AIPAC administration pulled out all the unconstitutional stops at their command to hinder reality from intruding on the DNC Circus; a show to rival Pen and Teller; An Immaculate Selection of the Nominee for POUSA.
Songs to honor students; when people get together or decide to act against to stop war.
David Rovics - Kamala Emanuel
This is half the set. More to follow.

Download Program Podcast
00:19:18 1 Aug. 22, 2024
Occupied Chicago
  View Script
    
 00:18:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 