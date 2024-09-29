Common ground for disparate Celtic forms around the world! Yoko Pwno get the ball rolling with The Airt Of The Deil, Niteworks shine a light on Skye's fascination with Celtronica. We introduce Hunger Road, the new album from Fife band, Skyrie and round out a ton of tunes with a seriously cool set from Daimh (who perform October 31st at the St. James Hall). Join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yoko Pwno - The Airt O The Deil The Led Farmers - Row By Row The Once - Maid On the Shore CANCON The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel Skyrie - Alasdair Gammack's Vishten Connexions - Sauvage (feat. Caltherine MacLellan) CANCON The Tossers - Donegal Danny The Sidh - Charma Martin Furey - Falling Nickel Creek - When In Rome Culann's Hounds - Twin Peaks Daimh - Mrs. Robertson Of Greshornish