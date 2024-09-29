The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 26, 2024, midnight
Common ground for disparate Celtic forms around the world! Yoko Pwno get the ball rolling with The Airt Of The Deil, Niteworks shine a light on Skye's fascination with Celtronica. We introduce Hunger Road, the new album from Fife band, Skyrie and round out a ton of tunes with a seriously cool set from Daimh (who perform October 31st at the St. James Hall). Join Patricia ​Fraser for Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yoko Pwno - The Airt O The Deil
The Led Farmers - Row By Row
The Once - Maid On the Shore CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON
Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
Skyrie - Alasdair Gammack's
Vishten Connexions - Sauvage (feat. Caltherine MacLellan) CANCON
The Tossers - Donegal Danny
The Sidh - Charma
Martin Furey - Falling
Nickel Creek - When In Rome
Culann's Hounds - Twin Peaks
Daimh - Mrs. Robertson Of Greshornish

59:57

