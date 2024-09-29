Summary: Common ground for disparate Celtic forms around the world! Yoko Pwno get the ball rolling with The Airt Of The Deil, Niteworks shine a light on Skye's fascination with Celtronica. We introduce Hunger Road, the new album from Fife band, Skyrie and round out a ton of tunes with a seriously cool set from Daimh (who perform October 31st at the St. James Hall). Join Patricia ​Fraser for Celt In A Twist.