Summary: ***I will be posting additional audio from this event.***



October 1, 2024 will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, when Mao Zedong declared that "the Chinese people have stood up."



These unified events are monumental because of the enormous role China plays in the world today. The People’s Republic of China 75 years ago was a colonial holding looted by the world powers. China is now the economic powerhouse of the world providing hope for other developing countries of Africa and the Global South fighting for sovereignty against the forces of imperialism.



U.S. threats, military encirclement and hostile propaganda are escalating daily. In this consequential moment, it is paramount that socialist, anti-imperialist, and progressive forces join together to explain and defend the role of China today.



Discussions will include the ongoing processes of poverty alleviation and modernization; China's role in the struggle against climate catastrophe; China's contribution to Marxist thought; the significance of the Africa Summit and recent meeting of all the Palestinian organizations in China and more.



Organizers and Sponsors:



The New York City event is jointly organized by Friends of Socialist China and Workers World Party in coordination with Black Agenda Report, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Qiao Collective and the International Manifesto Group. Many other organizations and individuals known for their political contributions in analyzing the Chinese Revolution will participate. (See list below)



The New York City Assembly is on Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, 165th and Broadway in Harlem, New York.



The program will include five panels in a Mass Assembly for Peace and Solidarity.



Confirmed speakers include:



Gerald Horne - Author and Historian,

Zhang Weiwei - Director, China Institute, Fudan University,

Danny Haiphong - Journalist and Co-Founder of Friends of Socialist China,

Margaret Kimberley - Executive Editor, Black Agenda Report,

Larry Holmes - First Secretary, Workers World Party,

Mick Kelly - Political Secretary, Freedom Road Socialist Organization,

Lee Siu Hin - Director, China/US Solidarity Network,

Ken Hammond - Party for Socialism and Liberation, Author of multiple books on China,

Omowale Clay - International Secretariat, December 12th Movement,

Victor Gao - Chair, Professor of Soochow University,

Radhika Desai - Convenor, International Manifesto Group,

Charles Xu - Qiao Collective,

Mushahid Hussain - Senator and Chair, Pakistan-China Institute,

Michael Wong - VP, Veterans for Peace and VFP China Working Group,

KJ Noh - Journalist and Analyst of the geopolitics of the Asia Pacific region,

Sara Flounders - International Action Center, Friends of Socialist China,

Dee Knight – DSA International Committee’s China/Asia Subcommittee,

Sharon Black - East Coast Co-Coordinator of Struggle/La Lucha,

Bahman Azad - President, US Peace Council,

Creighton Ward – Qiao Collective,

Julie Tang - "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition, Co-Founder of Pivot to Peace,

Ju-Hyun Park - Nodutdol for Korean Community Development,

Arjae Red - Union Organizer – Visit to Xinjiang,

Arnold August - Journalist and Author, Visit to Xizang (Tibet),

Monica Moorehead, Editor of Workers World News,

Ashaki Binta -Founding Member of Black Workers League,

Representative of CPUSA International Department,

Henry Hakamaki -Iskra Books, Hosts Guerrilla History podcast