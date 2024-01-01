The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Annaul
National Day of Mourning 2024
Action/Event
Leonard Peltier, Kaisha James, Jaun Gonsalez,
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
55th annual gathering of Native Americans at Plymouth Rock speaking their truth to the Thanksgiving myth.
Recorded and writen by Chuck U. Rosina
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3 studio, Medford, MA

National Day of Mourning 2024 Download Program Podcast
National Day of Mourning 2024
00:27:27 1 Nov. 28, 2024
Plymouth, MA. USA
  View Script
    
 00:27:27  224Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 