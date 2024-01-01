|
|National Day of Mourning 2024
|Leonard Peltier, Kaisha James, Jaun Gonsalez,
| chuck u. rosina Contact Contributor
|Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
| 55th annual gathering of Native Americans at Plymouth Rock speaking their truth to the Thanksgiving myth.
|Recorded and writen by Chuck U. Rosina
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3 studio, Medford, MA
|National Day of Mourning 2024
|00:27:27
|1
| Nov. 28, 2024
|Plymouth, MA. USA
|
| 00:27:27
| 224Kbps mp3
