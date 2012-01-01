Episode 223 January 19, 2025 Not your parents oldies show - playing the music time forgot

Summary: Backbeat keeps rollin' along this week. We've got the Swanee River Boys (pictured) giving us a surprisingly hip gospel boogie, David Vest does a rollicking update on a song that's over a hundred years old, and there's the usual mix of blues, country jazz and gospel that you don't hear on the radio.

Ella Mae Morse - Early In The Morning 1948

Swanee River Boys - Gloryland Boogie 1953

Lonnie Johnson - Working Man's Blues 1948

Fats Waller and His Buddies - Harlem Fuss 1929

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Stay on the Right Side Sister 1936

The Bright Lights - I Just Rose To Tell You 1948

Percy Mayfield - Leary Blues 1949

Blue Moon Marquee - Lowlands 2022

Junior Gordon - Blow Wind Blow 1956

Rusty & Doug Kershaw - Hey Mae 1958

George Jones & Margie Singleton - Did I Ever Tell You 1961

Lucky Millinder And His Orchestra - Shorty's Got To Go 1946

David Vest - Shake What You Got 2012

The Swan Silvertones - Traveling On 1956

Little Walter - Hate To See You Go 1955

Benny Ingram - Jello Sal 1958

The Avalons - Love Me 1956

Mabel Scott & Maxwell Davis and His Orchestra - Wailin' Daddy 1952

Big Bob Dougherty & Orchestra - Big Bob's Boogie 1951



