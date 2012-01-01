The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Jan. 19, 2025, midnight
Backbeat keeps rollin' along this week. We've got the Swanee River Boys (pictured) giving us a surprisingly hip gospel boogie, David Vest does a rollicking update on a song that's over a hundred years old, and there's the usual mix of blues, country jazz and gospel that you don't hear on the radio.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Ella Mae Morse - Early In The Morning 1948
Swanee River Boys - Gloryland Boogie 1953
Lonnie Johnson - Working Man's Blues 1948
Fats Waller and His Buddies - Harlem Fuss 1929
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Stay on the Right Side Sister 1936
The Bright Lights - I Just Rose To Tell You 1948
Percy Mayfield - Leary Blues 1949
Blue Moon Marquee - Lowlands 2022
Junior Gordon - Blow Wind Blow 1956
Rusty & Doug Kershaw - Hey Mae 1958
George Jones & Margie Singleton - Did I Ever Tell You 1961
Lucky Millinder And His Orchestra - Shorty's Got To Go 1946
David Vest - Shake What You Got 2012
The Swan Silvertones - Traveling On 1956
Little Walter - Hate To See You Go 1955
Benny Ingram - Jello Sal 1958
The Avalons - Love Me 1956
Mabel Scott & Maxwell Davis and His Orchestra - Wailin' Daddy 1952
Big Bob Dougherty & Orchestra - Big Bob's Boogie 1951

