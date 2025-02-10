A Pilgrimage to Occupied Palestine

Subtitle: Jack Gilroy Interviews Mary Anne Grady Flores

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jack Gilroy, Mary Anne Grady Flores

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 20, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is “A Pilgrimage to Occupied Palestine”, featuring Jack Gilroy of Veterans for Peace interviewing Mary Anne Grady Flores of Ithaca Catholic Workers in Ithaca, NY on February 10, 2025.



Jack and Mary Anne have both been active in the peace and justice movement for decades, and both have served multiple prison terms for various acts of civil resistance.



Mary Anne recently returned from a week-long pilgrimage to occupied Palestine, a pilgrimage sponsored by Sabeel, an organization which, according to its website, "strives to develop a spirituality based on love, justice, peace, nonviolence, liberation and reconciliation for the different national and faith communities."

Credits: Audio recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: Pacifica affiliates can automatically download my audio in a radio-ready FCC-compliant format via AudioPort: https://audioport.org/index.php?op=series&series=Essential+Dissent



---



There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3):



Version 1: A 59 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy



—



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



