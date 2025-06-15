Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Tracy Bone in our Spotlight Interview (Country)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, Today we’re celebrating 19 amazing years on the air, and what better way to mark this milestone than by welcoming back the artist who helped us launch this journey—Tracy Bone from Winnipeg, Manitoba! Tracy was one of our very first guests back in 2006, and she returns today with her powerful new single, “Make It Look Easy.” It’s a full-circle moment, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Read all about Tracy Bone at our place at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/tracy-bone.



Enjoy music from Tracy Bone, TRIBZ, Melody McArthur, Xoel Lopez, Willie Nab, Ximena Sarinana, Samantha Crain, Sara Kae, William Prince, Jasmine Netsena, Wayne Lavallee, Thea May, Linda McKenzie, Gary Small, Patty Davis, Sandra Sutter, War,

One Way Sky, Stevie Salas, Old Soul Rebel, Latin Playboys, Link Wray, Detroit Blues Band, Raven Reid and much more.



