Program Information
HEAT STORM! How it kills and who. (replay)
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: three experts on extreme heat
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp, Jonathan Patz
Alex Smith
Date Published: July 6, 2025, midnight
Summary: Three experts on extreme heat: Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp and Jonathan Patz. Deadly heat in France, Spain and EU. The U.S. East Coast roasting over 100 degree F. in June. Around the world, people die and many more will be killed by heat in the future. But how does heat kill? and who? A compilation from the best of Radio Ecoshock.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:50 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
Length: 01:00:00
Date Recorded: July 6, 2025
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Length: 01:00:00
Date Recorded: July 6, 2025
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Length: 00:58:00
Date Recorded: July 6, 2025
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
