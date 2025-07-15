The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
William J. McGee
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 15, 2025, midnight
Proponents of the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 often point to the relatively low prices in the industry today as proof that deregulation was a success. But this week‘s guest on Sea Change Radio, Bill McGee believes that the connection is specious at best, and that advocates are making the mistake of confusing cause and effect. McGee, a consumer advocate in the aviation sector and a senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project, shares his perspective about the long-term problems created by airline deregulation, explains why it often gets credited for saving the industry when it shouldn’t, and looks at how sustainability is not a big enough factor in the way that airline prices are determined.
Track: Four Play
Artist: Fred Wesley
Album: A Blow for Me, a Toot to You
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1977

Track: Jet Airliner
Artist: Paul Pena
Album: New Train
Label: Hybrid Recordings
Year: 1973

00:29:00 1 July 15, 2025
San Francisco
