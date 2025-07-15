Summary: Proponents of the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 often point to the relatively low prices in the industry today as proof that deregulation was a success. But this week‘s guest on Sea Change Radio, Bill McGee believes that the connection is specious at best, and that advocates are making the mistake of confusing cause and effect. McGee, a consumer advocate in the aviation sector and a senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project, shares his perspective about the long-term problems created by airline deregulation, explains why it often gets credited for saving the industry when it shouldn’t, and looks at how sustainability is not a big enough factor in the way that airline prices are determined.