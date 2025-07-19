Summary: Tribute to the late Tom Bee, founder of the `Native rock band XIT



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, On today's special edition of Indigenous in Music, we pay tribute to the late Tom Bee, founder of the `Native rock band XIT. A true pioneer, Tom used music as a platform for Indigenous voices and justice. We'll revisit his legacy through XIT's powerful songs and share the final recorded interview with Tom—an inspiring conversation that reflects his passion, purpose, and lasting contribution to Native music and culture.



Enjoy music from XIT, Blue Mountain Tribe, La Ley, Crystal Shawanda, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Janel Munoa, Soda Stereo, Cary Morin, CHANCES, W.T. Goodspirit, Mitchell Makoons, Tracy Bone, Twin Flames, Bluedog, Os Mutantes, Axel Krygier,

Nathan Cunningham, Irv Lyons Jr, Ed Koban, El Santos Vs La Tetona Mendoza, The Bloodshots, Khu.eex and much more.



