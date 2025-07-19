The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
July 19, 2025, midnight
Tribute to the late Tom Bee, founder of the `Native rock band XIT

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, On today’s special edition of Indigenous in Music, we pay tribute to the late Tom Bee, founder of the `Native rock band XIT. A true pioneer, Tom used music as a platform for Indigenous voices and justice. We’ll revisit his legacy through XIT’s powerful songs and share the final recorded interview with Tom—an inspiring conversation that reflects his passion, purpose, and lasting contribution to Native music and culture. To learn all about Tom, visit us on our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/tom-bee.

Enjoy music from XIT, Blue Mountain Tribe, La Ley, Crystal Shawanda, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Janel Munoa, Soda Stereo, Cary Morin, CHANCES, W.T. Goodspirit, Mitchell Makoons, Tracy Bone, Twin Flames, Bluedog, Os Mutantes, Axel Krygier,
Nathan Cunningham, Irv Lyons Jr, Ed Koban, El Santos Vs La Tetona Mendoza, The Bloodshots, Khu.eex and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 19, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 