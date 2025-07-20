The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
July 20, 2025, midnight
Tune into Backbeat this week to hear recordings that span almost a century from every genre of popular music, but still sound good together. We've got recent Juno Award winner Big Dave McLean, the first jazz band to make a record, an artist who was a top-notch singer as well as a country and jazz guitar player but still didn't find lasting fame and Marty Robbins tries his hand a rock & roll
Artist - Title - Year
Sam Nichols With The Melody Rangers - Keep Your Motor Hot - 1949
Julia Lee - Back Street - 1947
Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley - Birds That Whistle - 2006
Amos Milburn & His Aladdin Chickenshackers - Bad, Bad Whiskey - 1951
Bertha Robinson Josephine James - Leaning On The Lord - 1952
The York Brothers - Motor City Boogie - 1950
Marty Robbins - Long Tall Sally - 1956
Bill Justis And His Orchestra - Raunchy - 1957
The Manhattan Brothers - Unonkisa Kae - 1952
Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - S-A-V-E-D - 1948
Roy Lanham - Old Joe Clark - 1961
The Brown Dots - Shout, Brother, Shout - 1947
Bill Monroe - Six White Horses - 1940
Original Dixieland Jazz Band - Sensation Rag - 1918
Chuck Willis - Kansas City Woman - 1956
Big Dave McLean - Atlanta Moan - 2008
Harmonizing Four - Stand By Me -
The El Dorados With Al Smith's Orchestra - I'll Be Forever Loving You - 1955
Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Beet Patch - 1953

