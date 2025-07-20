Tune into Backbeat this week to hear recordings that span almost a century from every genre of popular music, but still sound good together. We've got recent Juno Award winner Big Dave McLean, the first jazz band to make a record, an artist who was a top-notch singer as well as a country and jazz guitar player but still didn't find lasting fame and Marty Robbins tries his hand a rock & roll
Artist - Title - Year Sam Nichols With The Melody Rangers - Keep Your Motor Hot - 1949 Julia Lee - Back Street - 1947 Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley - Birds That Whistle - 2006 Amos Milburn & His Aladdin Chickenshackers - Bad, Bad Whiskey - 1951 Bertha Robinson Josephine James - Leaning On The Lord - 1952 The York Brothers - Motor City Boogie - 1950 Marty Robbins - Long Tall Sally - 1956 Bill Justis And His Orchestra - Raunchy - 1957 The Manhattan Brothers - Unonkisa Kae - 1952 Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - S-A-V-E-D - 1948 Roy Lanham - Old Joe Clark - 1961 The Brown Dots - Shout, Brother, Shout - 1947 Bill Monroe - Six White Horses - 1940 Original Dixieland Jazz Band - Sensation Rag - 1918 Chuck Willis - Kansas City Woman - 1956 Big Dave McLean - Atlanta Moan - 2008 Harmonizing Four - Stand By Me - The El Dorados With Al Smith's Orchestra - I'll Be Forever Loving You - 1955 Todd Rhodes Orchestra - Beet Patch - 1953