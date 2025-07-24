Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us a recap of Palestinian news from July 17th to the 24th, 2025.
Produced by Nora Barrows-Friedman, Tamara Nassar, and Pierre Loiselle
The EIectronic Intifada Newscast is a segment of the Electronic Intifada’s weekly video livestream, packaged specifically for radio.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.
For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/