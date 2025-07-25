Summary: Pt. 1:

The Founding Fathers were dramatic, messy geniuses who just couldn’t stop arguing—but they drew a hard “hell no” line at British soldiers crashing in their parlors. In this episode of The Buck Starts Here, Kyle and Eric tear into the first five amendments like they’re one bad ale away from challenging each other to a duel.



Pt. 2

The Founders were messy, petty, and absolutely not done. In Part 2 of our Bill of Rights breakdown, Kyle and Eric serve up the back five amendments with a side of sarcasm and a surprise twist: the 27th Amendment, brought to you by a pissed-off college student and pure constitutional pettiness.