The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 27th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
July 27, 2025, midnight
If you don't want to hear the sisters who defined the '50s "girl group" sound, or an early, previously unreleased recording by Roy Orbison and the Teen Kings then maybe skip Backbeat this week. But then you'd miss on of the crazier versions of Heartbreak Hotel, some great gospel by The Staple Singers and the New Lane Jubilairs and some fine banjo pickin' by an early folk preservationist named Buell Kayzee. Maybe you'd better not skip it after all.
Artist - Title - Year
The Teen Queens - Let's Kiss - 1957
Roger Miller - Heartbreak Hotel - 1965
Louis Innis & His String Dusters - Jug Band Boogie - 1950
The Staple Singers - I've Been Scorned - 1962
Ray Charles - Makin' Woopie (Live) - 1964
The Blues Woman (Marian Abernathy) - Voo-It! Voo-It! - 1945
Mike Gordon & The El Tempos - Why Don't You Do Right - 1954
Duke Lieberstein - Lieberstein Twist -
Buell Kazee - Wagoner's Lad - 1928
New Lane Jubilairs - Heavy Load - 1952
The Students - Every Day Of The Week - 1958
Roy Orbison With The Teen Kings - An Empty Cup (And A Broken Date) - 1956
The Midnighters - Tore Up Over You - 1956
Johnny Oliver - All I Have Is You - 1956
Sarah McLawler - Ready, Willin' And Able - 1952
Fats Domino - I'm Ready - 1959
Rod Bernard - Shedding Teardrops Over You - 1959
Ritchie Valens - Framed - 1958
Louis Jordan - Texarkana Twist - 1962
Joe Thomas (His Sax And His Orchestra) - Raw Meat - 1950

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 27, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 