Episode 250 July 27 2025 Playing the oldies you probably don't remember

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 27, 2025, midnight

Summary: If you don't want to hear the sisters who defined the '50s "girl group" sound, or an early, previously unreleased recording by Roy Orbison and the Teen Kings then maybe skip Backbeat this week. But then you'd miss on of the crazier versions of Heartbreak Hotel, some great gospel by The Staple Singers and the New Lane Jubilairs and some fine banjo pickin' by an early folk preservationist named Buell Kayzee. Maybe you'd better not skip it after all.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Teen Queens - Let's Kiss - 1957

Roger Miller - Heartbreak Hotel - 1965

Louis Innis & His String Dusters - Jug Band Boogie - 1950

The Staple Singers - I've Been Scorned - 1962

Ray Charles - Makin' Woopie (Live) - 1964

The Blues Woman (Marian Abernathy) - Voo-It! Voo-It! - 1945

Mike Gordon & The El Tempos - Why Don't You Do Right - 1954

Duke Lieberstein - Lieberstein Twist -

Buell Kazee - Wagoner's Lad - 1928

New Lane Jubilairs - Heavy Load - 1952

The Students - Every Day Of The Week - 1958

Roy Orbison With The Teen Kings - An Empty Cup (And A Broken Date) - 1956

The Midnighters - Tore Up Over You - 1956

Johnny Oliver - All I Have Is You - 1956

Sarah McLawler - Ready, Willin' And Able - 1952

Fats Domino - I'm Ready - 1959

Rod Bernard - Shedding Teardrops Over You - 1959

Ritchie Valens - Framed - 1958

Louis Jordan - Texarkana Twist - 1962

Joe Thomas (His Sax And His Orchestra) - Raw Meat - 1950







