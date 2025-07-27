Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 27th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
If you don't want to hear the sisters who defined the '50s "girl group" sound, or an early, previously unreleased recording by Roy Orbison and the Teen Kings then maybe skip Backbeat this week. But then you'd miss on of the crazier versions of Heartbreak Hotel, some great gospel by The Staple Singers and the New Lane Jubilairs and some fine banjo pickin' by an early folk preservationist named Buell Kayzee. Maybe you'd better not skip it after all.
Artist - Title - Year The Teen Queens - Let's Kiss - 1957 Roger Miller - Heartbreak Hotel - 1965 Louis Innis & His String Dusters - Jug Band Boogie - 1950 The Staple Singers - I've Been Scorned - 1962 Ray Charles - Makin' Woopie (Live) - 1964 The Blues Woman (Marian Abernathy) - Voo-It! Voo-It! - 1945 Mike Gordon & The El Tempos - Why Don't You Do Right - 1954 Duke Lieberstein - Lieberstein Twist - Buell Kazee - Wagoner's Lad - 1928 New Lane Jubilairs - Heavy Load - 1952 The Students - Every Day Of The Week - 1958 Roy Orbison With The Teen Kings - An Empty Cup (And A Broken Date) - 1956 The Midnighters - Tore Up Over You - 1956 Johnny Oliver - All I Have Is You - 1956 Sarah McLawler - Ready, Willin' And Able - 1952 Fats Domino - I'm Ready - 1959 Rod Bernard - Shedding Teardrops Over You - 1959 Ritchie Valens - Framed - 1958 Louis Jordan - Texarkana Twist - 1962 Joe Thomas (His Sax And His Orchestra) - Raw Meat - 1950