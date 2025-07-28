Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and W.T. Goodspirit in our Spotlight Interview (Country, Folk)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, On todays show, we welcome W.T. Goodspirit, also known as Wayne Jackson, a proud Plains Cree artist from Goodfish Lake First Nation. Hes a celebrated musician, educator, and language revitalist, blending traditional Cree culture with modern music styles. With powerful lyrics in nhiyawwin and a passion for preserving his language, Wayne is inspiring a new generation through song, storytelling, and education. W.T. is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about W.T. at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/wt-goodspirit.



Enjoy music from W.T. Goodspirit, Shauit, Saltwater Hank, Nuxalk Radio, Khu.eex, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, The Jerry Cans, DJ Bitman, Solju, Ecuador Manta, Irv Lyons Jr, Joanne Shenandoah, Joey Nowyuk, Fiebre Amarilla, Natalia Clavier, Bartolo, Motta, Appino, La Ley, Jose Leon, Gato Barbieri, Soleil Launiere, Nancy Sanchez, DJ krayzkree, STOiK, Jah'kota and much more.



