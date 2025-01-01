Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- As of today, Trump has made a deal with the EU for a 15% tariff on goods to the US, with some important exceptions. A DW correspondent Christine Mhundwa explains some of the criticism from European countries, and the questions of the legality of these tariffs under WTO trading rules.



From FRANCE- First some European press reviews about the US-EU tariff deal. Then press on the UN conference on Gaza which the US and Israel boycotted- Arab nations urged Hamas to disarm and end its rule in Gaza, while Canada and France said that they will recognize Palestinian statehood. Meanwhile the King of Jordan said the Gaza crisis is the worst in modern history. The Trump administration said it will be rescinding the fact that greenhouse emissions endanger human health, and eliminate all US regulations controlling them. An interview with Dan Becker, Director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign about the effect this could have on the US economy and global environment.



From JAPAN- Clean up of 880 tonnes of molten nuclear fuel and structures at the Fukushima nuclear power plant will not begin until the late 2030s at the earliest. North Korean senior figure has dashed hopes of reunification as proposed by the new South Korean president. The upcoming Australian ban on social media for those under 16 will now include Youtube.



From CUBA- Activists have been gathering in the English city of Bristol to create a global Sumud flotilla, with dozens of boats leaving from different ports to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza. The airdrops of aid to Gaza have been ineffective and dangerous to the starving residents.



