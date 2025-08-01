Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This week on the show, the governments of France, Britain and Canada are among the latest to announce that they plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the coming weeks. Is this a real shift in policy, a means to put effective pressure on Tel Aviv to end its genocide in Gaza? The Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah, looks at the “small print,” arguing that these headline-grabbing initiatives may not be good news for the Palestinian people. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah join filmmaker, journalist and long-standing contributor Ruwaida Amer from Khan Younis. She reports that: “I didn’t sleep last night because there’s huge bombing around me in Khan Younis city, and also the hunger. The bad thing is hunger. If you will not die from the bombing, you will die from the hunger.” On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer brings us to the frontlines and tells us about Israeli troops hit by another deadly tunnel ambush.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.