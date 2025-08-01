Summary: This week on the show, the governments of France, Britain and Canada are among the latest to announce that they plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the coming weeks. Is this a real shift in policy, a means to put effective pressure on Tel Aviv to end its genocide in Gaza? The Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah, looks at the “small print,” arguing that these headline-grabbing initiatives may not be good news for the Palestinian people. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah join filmmaker, journalist and long-standing contributor Ruwaida Amer from Khan Younis. She reports that: “I didn’t sleep last night because there’s huge bombing around me in Khan Younis city, and also the hunger. The bad thing is hunger. If you will not die from the bombing, you will die from the hunger.” On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer brings us to the frontlines and tells us about Israeli troops hit by another deadly tunnel ambush.

