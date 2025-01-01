Summary: In moments of crisis, truth becomes a battleground. And nowhere is that more evident than in the discourse surrounding Palestine. For decades, questioning Israel’s policies, its occupation, its military actions, its treatment of Palestinians, has been met with swift and calculated accusations of antisemitism. This tactic isn’t new. It’s a well-worn strategy designed to shut down uncomfortable conversations, deflect accountability, and silence dissent.



The events of October 7th have only intensified this pattern. That day has been transformed into a rhetorical shield, used not to mourn, but to justify. First, blame is placed squarely on Hamas. Then, it expands to encompass Palestinian civilians, as if collective punishment were a legitimate response. And when anyone dares to ask deeper questions, about the siege, the starvation, the mass killings, the response is predictable: “You’re antisemitic.”



The Holocaust is invoked, not to honor its victims, but to manipulate emotion and distract from the atrocities unfolding in Gaza today. It’s a cynical use of history, one that exploits trauma to excuse present-day violence. But this tactic is losing its grip. More people are beginning to understand that speaking truth is not antisemitism. It is a moral obligation. It is the exercise of free speech. And it is essential to any honest pursuit of justice.



As the dust settles around October 7th, the official narrative is beginning to crack. Initial reports claimed thousands of Israelis were killed. That number quickly dropped, from 1,600, to 1,200, and now hovers around 850. What happened to the rest? Why the revision? These questions are not rhetorical; they’re rooted in emerging evidence.



Multiple sources, including Haaretz, ABC News, and The Times of Israel, have reported on the reactivation of the Hannibal Directive, a military protocol that authorizes Israeli forces to use lethal force to prevent the abduction of soldiers, even if it means killing their own. Though officially rescinded in 2016, the directive appears to have been invoked during the chaos of October 7th. Attack drones were deployed on Israeli bases and civilian areas where hostages were present. Survivors and grieving families are now demanding answers, not just about what went wrong, but about who gave the orders.



The implications are staggering. If Israeli forces killed their own citizens, not out of malice, but under a doctrine that prioritizes control over life, then the moral foundation of the state’s response begins to crumble. And yet, the lie persists: “Hamas is to blame. If they had released the hostages, none of this would have happened.”



This narrative is not just dishonest, it’s cruel. It erases the decades of occupation, siege, and apartheid that preceded October 7th. It ignores the fact that Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza, cutting off food, water, medicine, and electricity long before any hostage negotiations began. It overlooks the relentless bombing of refugee camps, hospitals, and aid convoys, where thousands of civilians have been killed under the guise of targeting militants.



And it assumes the world is too distracted, too uninformed, or too afraid to speak up.



But the world is watching. The truth is no longer buried, it’s livestreamed, documented, and archived in real time. We see the starvation. We see the mass graves. We see children dying from hunger while Prime Minister Netanyahu goes on television and declares, “There is no starvation in Gaza.” He says this while 900,000 children go hungry, while over 100,000 women and children face famine-level malnutrition, and while aid seekers are shot dead by Israeli snipers.