Fear, Fire and Floods (New)

Subtitle: conversations at the limits

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jan Umsonst, David Spratt, John Betts, Jonathan Gourley

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 3, 2025, midnight

Summary:

Extreme heat and heavy rains amplify one another: a new conversation with “Earth systems nerd”Jan Umsonst in Germany. Jan explains why with new science. Alex covers breaking science on extremes happening now: fires, flash floods and record smashing heat around the world, with audio from David Spratt, John Betts, and Jonathan Gourley

Credits: Umsonst interview, along with Betts and Gourley clips from Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



David Spratt clips from interview by Nick Breeze of Climate Genn at https://genn.cc



Brief news clip ABC News with David Muir July 31, 2025, and a reading from The Guardian July 31 on heat in Japan.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:13 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



