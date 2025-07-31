Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Extreme heat and heavy rains amplify one another: a new conversation with “Earth systems nerd”Jan Umsonst in Germany. Jan explains why with new science. Alex covers breaking science on extremes happening now: fires, flash floods and record smashing heat around the world, with audio from David Spratt, John Betts, and Jonathan Gourley
Umsonst interview, along with Betts and Gourley clips from Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
David Spratt clips from interview by Nick Breeze of Climate Genn at https://genn.cc
Brief news clip ABC News with David Muir July 31, 2025, and a reading from The Guardian July 31 on heat in Japan.
