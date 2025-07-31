The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
conversations at the limits
Weekly Program
Jan Umsonst, David Spratt, John Betts, Jonathan Gourley
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 3, 2025, midnight

Extreme heat and heavy rains amplify one another: a new conversation with “Earth systems nerd”Jan Umsonst in Germany. Jan explains why with new science. Alex covers breaking science on extremes happening now: fires, flash floods and record smashing heat around the world, with audio from David Spratt, John Betts, and Jonathan Gourley
Umsonst interview, along with Betts and Gourley clips from Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

David Spratt clips from interview by Nick Breeze of Climate Genn at https://genn.cc

Brief news clip ABC News with David Muir July 31, 2025, and a reading from The Guardian July 31 on heat in Japan.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:13 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250806 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 3, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 250806 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 3, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 250806 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 3, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 