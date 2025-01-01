Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
A recent Gallup poll found that, as is often the case early in a Republican presidency, Democratic Party affiliation has increased over the past few months, giving Democrats an edge. Paradoxically, the same poll shows the Democratic Party to be quite unpopular at the moment, particularly among Democrats themselves. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome John Stoehr of The Editorial Board back to the program to talk about the sad state of American politics. We focus much of this wide-ranging discussion on strategies that Democrats should employ to wrestle away the authoritarian grip that the MAGA right currently has on this country. We touch upon the real-world impacts of kitchen-table economic issues created by tariffs, and look at how Dems should be fighting GOP redistricting schemes.
Track: Straight Life Artist: Freddie Hubbard Album: Straight Life Label: CTI Year: 1970
Track: I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead Artist: Louis Prima Album: The Wildest! Label: Capitol Records Year: 1956
Track: Modest Proposal Artist: Mose Allison Album: The Way Of The World Label: ANTI- Year: 2010