Summary: A recent Gallup poll found that, as is often the case early in a Republican presidency, Democratic Party affiliation has increased over the past few months, giving Democrats an edge. Paradoxically, the same poll shows the Democratic Party to be quite unpopular at the moment, particularly among Democrats themselves. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome John Stoehr of The Editorial Board back to the program to talk about the sad state of American politics. We focus much of this wide-ranging discussion on strategies that Democrats should employ to wrestle away the authoritarian grip that the MAGA right currently has on this country. We touch upon the real-world impacts of kitchen-table economic issues created by tariffs, and look at how Dems should be fighting GOP redistricting schemes.