A celebration of culture, global or otherwise. This hour we tap into Coast Salish culture, queer culture, surf culture but mainly, diversity of culture. New spins for Peruvian DJ/producer Sofia Kourtesis, Arabic vibes from Joburg, South Africa, West Coast Latin psych, pioneering Afrobeat and Sergio Mendez in a melodic way. There's a spot in our world for you. Join the parade on World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sofia Kourtesis w/ Daphni - Unidos Vanco - Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi) Empanadas Illegales - Matador CANCON Russell Wallace & Snukwa7(Shnook-wah) - Cedar Hat CANCON Baaba Maal - Yermayo Celebration Bab & Rolando 808 - Mas Que Nada CeU - Raiou Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Stand Well Well Fatbabs - Confiance et Toi feat. Claye Cat Empire - Bird In Paradise Gitkin - The One Witch - Kamusale The Scimitars - Port Saiedi