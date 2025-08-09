The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 7, 2025, midnight
A celebration of culture, global or otherwise. This hour we tap into Coast Salish culture, queer culture, surf culture but mainly, diversity of culture. New spins for Peruvian DJ/producer Sofia Kourtesis, Arabic vibes from Joburg, South Africa, West Coast Latin psych, pioneering Afrobeat and Sergio Mendez in a melodic way. There's a spot in our world for you. Join the parade on World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sofia Kourtesis w/ Daphni - Unidos
Vanco - Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi)
Empanadas Illegales - Matador​ CANCON
Russell Wallace & Snukwa7(Shnook-wah) - Cedar Hat CANCON
Baaba Maal - Yermayo Celebration
Bab & Rolando 808 - Mas Que Nada
CeU - Raiou
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Stand Well Well
Fatbabs - Confiance et Toi feat. Claye
Cat Empire - Bird In Paradise
Gitkin - The One
Witch - Kamusale
The Scimitars - Port Saiedi

59:57

World Beat Canada Radio August 9 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 Aug. 7, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 