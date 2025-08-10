The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 7, 2025, midnight
Passing around some Celtic hor d'ouevres this hour. 15 delicious bites; some spicy, some sweet, all decidedly different from the usual Celtic fare, with ingredients from Galicia, Britanny, Budapest and Brazil. Served on a bed of your favorite flavours, like fiddles, pipes and strings & things. Bon appetit from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Baiuca & Carlos Nunez - Solsticio
Cecile Corbel - Suil a Ruin
Cassie & Maggie - I Long To Return CANCON
Collage Trad - Beeswax CANCON
Firkin - Flowers feat. Agi Szaloki
Dropkick Murphys w/ Billy Bragg - School Days Over
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
The East Pointers - No Bridge Too Far CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - Abhainn A'Nathair
The Go Set - Opportunities
Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain - Wonder
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Granny Smith
The Paperboys - I've Just Seen A Face CANCON
Fear of Drinking - Flynn's Tail CANCON
Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train

59:33

Celt In A Twist August 10 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:33 1 Aug. 7, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
