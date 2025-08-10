Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Passing around some Celtic hor d'ouevres this hour. 15 delicious bites; some spicy, some sweet, all decidedly different from the usual Celtic fare, with ingredients from Galicia, Britanny, Budapest and Brazil. Served on a bed of your favorite flavours, like fiddles, pipes and strings & things. Bon appetit from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Baiuca & Carlos Nunez - Solsticio Cecile Corbel - Suil a Ruin Cassie & Maggie - I Long To Return CANCON Collage Trad - Beeswax CANCON Firkin - Flowers feat. Agi Szaloki Dropkick Murphys w/ Billy Bragg - School Days Over Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti The East Pointers - No Bridge Too Far CANCON Peatbog Faeries - Abhainn A'Nathair The Go Set - Opportunities Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain - Wonder Lost Bayou Ramblers - Granny Smith The Paperboys - I've Just Seen A Face CANCON Fear of Drinking - Flynn's Tail CANCON Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train