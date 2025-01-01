Summary: So, Netanyahu just announced plans to occupy Gaza.

After months of siege, starvation, and relentless bombardment, Israel’s Prime Minister has made it official: Gaza is to be taken over—militarily, politically, and permanently.

This is not a security plan.

This is a blueprint for colonization.

For decades, Gaza has been treated as an open-air prison.

Two million Palestinians have lived under blockade, denied freedom of movement, access to clean water, electricity, and medical care. Now, after displacing over 80% of the population and destroying entire neighborhoods, Israel wants to install a regime of its choosing—while maintaining full control over Gaza’s borders, airspace, and future.

Netanyahu’s five-point plan includes:

• The defeat and disarmament of Hamas

• The return of Israeli hostages

• The demilitarization of Gaza

• Full Israeli security control

• A new governing authority—neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority

Translation: Palestinians will have no say in their own future.

This is not about peace. It’s about power.

It’s about erasing Palestinian sovereignty and silencing resistance.

And the world is responding.

Germany has suspended arms exports to Israel.

Britain, Belgium, Turkey, and the UN Human Rights Chief have condemned the plan.

Even Israeli families of hostages are protesting, calling it a death sentence.

We say: Gaza is not yours to occupy.

Palestinians have the right to live, to resist, to return.

We reject colonial rule in all its forms—military, economic, and political.

We demand:

• An immediate end to the siege and occupation

• Accountability for war crimes and displacement

• Palestinian self-determination, led by Palestinians

• Global solidarity through boycott, divestment, and direct action

This is not the time for silence.

This is the time to organize, amplify, and resist.

Gaza will not be colonized. Palestine will be free.