Summary: For three years it was my good fortune, as a member of the Joint Panning Staff of the War Cabinet and therefore one of Churchill's staff officers, to work in the fortress basement under Whitehall, from which the war was directed. I state this as evidence to my reader that I am no woolly-minded mystic, but have my feet very firmly planted on the ground. Unlike the majority of other planners, doubtless owing to the fact that I was already a well-known author, I was privileged to count among my friends General Lord Ismay, Major Desmond Morton and Commander 'Tommy' Thompson, R.N., who were resectively the Prime Minister's Chief Staff Officer, his Personal Assistant, and his personal Aide-de-Camp, so were all constantly with him. All three lunched and dined with me, and I with them, on many occasions. I cannot believe that I would not have picked up at least a rumour of it from one of them, had our great war leader owed anyting to the Power of Darkness.

Hitler once confided to Hermann Rauschning that he was founding a secret order, at the second stage of which a man-god would be worshipped throughout the world

- and presumably Hitler intended to be that man.

The Devil and All His Works

Dennis Wheatley (Hutchinson 1971)

Of Witches and Warlocks

Magic and the Fate of Nations

Page 282



https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/08/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-251/





Chillingly accurate 200-year-old letter predicts WW3 and final battle against Islam

A LETTER written more than 200 years ago by a top military chief chillingly predicted the two world wars - before warning of a final "bloody" battle with Islam.

Albert Pike, who was a captain for the US army during the American Civil War, is said to have written a doctrine to an Italian politician outlining plans for the trio global conflicts.

The letter plots how and why the first and second world wars broke out in the 1900s and provides an even more chilling prophecy over a third and final battle.

The document allegedly suggested World War One was planned to overthrow the Tsars in Russia and make the country a communist stronghold.

The Second World War was sparked as a catalyst to destroy Nazism, according to the letter, so communism could take over wearier governments and for a sovereign state of Israel to be set up in Palestine.

Mr Pike is said to have written, according to Mr Carr's book: "The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Tsars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism."

It was reportedly sent by Pike, a freemason, to Italian politician Giuseppe Mazzini and was dated August 15, 1871.

The letter allegedly said: "The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the 'agentur' of the 'Illuminati' between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World.

"The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other.

"Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion.



https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/650822/Letter-WW3-200-year-old-islam-final-battle





Adolf Hitler told Rauschning: "Have I not emphasized time and time again that only the inviolable unity of our will can lead our venture to success? Anyone who gets out of step will be shot. Have I not implored these people ten, a hundred, times to follow me? At a moment when everything depends on the party's being a single, close entity, I must listen to the reactionaries taunting me with the inability to keep order and discipline in my own house! I must accept the accusation that the party is a hotbed of insubordination, worse than the Communists... The insubordination of my S.A, has deprived me of a great many trump cards... If I call on the people today, they will follow me. If I appeal to the party, it will respond, more closely knit than ever. They will not succeed in splitting my party. I have destroyed the ringleaders, as well as the potential ringleaders that have been lying in ambush. They have tried to estrange me from the party in order to make me a weak-willed willed tool in their hands. But I stand here stronger than ever before.... The S.A. must prepare for a period of purgatory. But the time is coming when I shall fully recompense it and restore it to the highest honours. Because they too, they too have died for the greatness of our movement. They wanted everything for the best, but in their own stubborn way. Therefore they were doomed to err, and succumbed to the verdict under which all those must fall who do not learn to obey."

https://spartacus-educational.com/Herman_Rauschning.htm