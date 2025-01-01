Summary: So what themes, or patterns, do we have on Backbeat this week? They're not planned, they just emerge; like Saints and Sinners, people who switched from gospel to pop like Ann Cole, The Four Knights or even Carl Storey (seen here with his band in their never-ending quest for great stage attire). Then there's performers who had more famous family members such as Johnny Lee Wills, Jack Guthrie and Josephine James. Or why not just say we've got another great mixture of vintage music in every genre that simply sounds good.