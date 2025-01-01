The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 10, 2025, midnight
So what themes, or patterns, do we have on Backbeat this week? They're not planned, they just emerge; like Saints and Sinners, people who switched from gospel to pop like Ann Cole, The Four Knights or even Carl Storey (seen here with his band in their never-ending quest for great stage attire). Then there's performers who had more famous family members such as Johnny Lee Wills, Jack Guthrie and Josephine James. Or why not just say we've got another great mixture of vintage music in every genre that simply sounds good.
Artist - Titl e - Year
Ella Mae Morse - Forty Cups Of Coffee - 1953
Washboard Sam - River Hip Mama - 1942
Jimmy Renfro - The Life We Live - 1952
Josephine James - Straight Road - 1962
The Four Knights - It's A Sin To Tell A Lie - 1946
Johnny Lee Wills And His Boys - Milk Cow Blues - 1941
Hard Pushin' Papa - Sweet Baby Swing - 2015
Zutty Singleton's Orchestra - Oh, Didn't He Ramble - 1944
The Clovers - Devil Or Angel - 1955
Ann Cole - Down In The Valley - 1954
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Stop By Here - 1957
Carl Story & The Rambling Mountaineers - He Will Set Your Fields On Fire - 1950
Tommy Dean, Jewell Belle - Foolish - 1952
Jack Guthrie - Oklahoma Hills - 1945
The Browns - Looking Back To See - 1954
Muddy Waters - I Got To Find My Baby - 1956
Howard Tate - Get It While You Can - 1967
Betty Everett - You're No Good - 1963
Jack Scott - Baby Baby - 1959
Muggsy Spanier - September In The Rain - 1944

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 10, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 