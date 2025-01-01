Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
So what themes, or patterns, do we have on Backbeat this week? They're not planned, they just emerge; like Saints and Sinners, people who switched from gospel to pop like Ann Cole, The Four Knights or even Carl Storey (seen here with his band in their never-ending quest for great stage attire). Then there's performers who had more famous family members such as Johnny Lee Wills, Jack Guthrie and Josephine James. Or why not just say we've got another great mixture of vintage music in every genre that simply sounds good.
Artist - Titl e - Year Ella Mae Morse - Forty Cups Of Coffee - 1953 Washboard Sam - River Hip Mama - 1942 Jimmy Renfro - The Life We Live - 1952 Josephine James - Straight Road - 1962 The Four Knights - It's A Sin To Tell A Lie - 1946 Johnny Lee Wills And His Boys - Milk Cow Blues - 1941 Hard Pushin' Papa - Sweet Baby Swing - 2015 Zutty Singleton's Orchestra - Oh, Didn't He Ramble - 1944 The Clovers - Devil Or Angel - 1955 Ann Cole - Down In The Valley - 1954 The Dixie Hummingbirds - Stop By Here - 1957 Carl Story & The Rambling Mountaineers - He Will Set Your Fields On Fire - 1950 Tommy Dean, Jewell Belle - Foolish - 1952 Jack Guthrie - Oklahoma Hills - 1945 The Browns - Looking Back To See - 1954 Muddy Waters - I Got To Find My Baby - 1956 Howard Tate - Get It While You Can - 1967 Betty Everett - You're No Good - 1963 Jack Scott - Baby Baby - 1959 Muggsy Spanier - September In The Rain - 1944