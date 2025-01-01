Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Thea May in our Spotlight Interview (Alt Rock)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, our guest today is rising Anishinaabe artist Thea May, a fearless voice from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. Her debut EP Brought To You By Tragedy dives deep into themes of loss, love, and resilience, blending alternative sounds with heartfelt storytelling. With powerful vocals and raw emotion, Thea is quickly making her mark in Indigenous music. Thea is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magzine, read all about her at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/thea-may



Enjoy music from Old Soul Rebel, Samantha Crain, Def-i, Marie Font, Q052, David Strickland, Blue Moon Marquee, Duke Robillard, Mitch Walking Elk, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Martha Redbone, Willie Nab, Irv Lyon's Jr, Joanne Shenandoah, Jullian, Taylor, Nige B. Coletta, Shon Denay, Big Skoon, Leela Gilday, Eadse, Khu.eex, XIT, Natalie Calvier, Indian City, Richie Ledreagle, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Elastic Bond, DJ Bitman, Iskwe, Nina Hagen, Aterceopalodos and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

