Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
dont breathe in
Weekly Program
Joan Casey, Michael Brauer, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 10, 2025, midnight
Hundreds of millions of people suffer as wildfire smoke fills cities. New science reveals what is in that smoke, from heavy metals to exotic chemicals - leading to brain damage and early death. Toxic smoke: analysis and interviews with experts in this special edition of Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews and analysis by Alex Smith

Quick media clips from various news outlets.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250813 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 10, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250813 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 10, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 250813 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 10, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 