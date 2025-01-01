Notes: Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns

Bamba Wassoulou Groove "Diarabi" from Dankélé on Lusafrica

Super Djata Band "Sisse Na Djolo" from En Super Forme, Vol. 1 on Numero Group

Al Bilali Soudan "Babi (feat. Aboubacrine Yattara, Ibrahim Ag Aboubacrine, Mohamed Abellaw & Abellou Yattara)" from Babi (feat. Abellou Yattara, Aboubacrine Yattara, Ibrahim Ag Aboubacrine & Mohamed Abellaw) on Clermont Music

Petit Goro "Gnonwon" from Gnonwon - Single on Trikont

Ali Farka Toure "Ali's Here" from Niafunké on World Circuit

Les Filles De Illighadad "Surbajo" from At Pioneer Works on Sahel Sounds

YEISON LANDERO "Noche de Cumbia" from Landero Vive on CHAMBACU MUSIC

Chiva Rumbera "Jugo de Piña [part 1]" from Ida y Vuelta on MaAuLa Records

Edwin Perez "Rumba Sin Invitación" from Rumba Sin Invitación - Single on Homerun Records

Pablo Fortaleza "Melaza" from Melaza - Single on Pablo Fortaleza

Yerba Buena "Tu Crueldad" from Tu Crueldad - Single on Independent

Gloria Estefan "La Vecina (No Se Na')(feat. Fariana)" from La Vecina on Crescent Moon Records

Anibal Velasquez & Grupo Fantasía "Solo y Triste" from Los Mejores Éxitos de Anibal Velasquez, Vol. 32 - Single on Art Global

Marcos "Ritmo del Caribe" from Ritmo del Caribe - Single on Joaquim Barbosa

Estrellas del Caribe "El Ausente" from La Terapia de Palenque on Polen

Nana Benz du Togo "FOVI" from SÉ NAM on Komos

Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band "Nye Dzi" from Avoudé on We Are Busy Bodies

Vaudou Game "Garantie" from FINTOU on Hot Casa Records

Zeal Onyia & His Music "Egbe Ne Lueli" from Edna Martinez Presents Picó: Sound System Culture from the Colombian Caribbean on Strut

Gregor Salto & Emmanuella Sabajo "Mi Afo Kon" from Mi Afo Kon - Single on Salto Sounds

Neba Solo "Wa Sa Do Bè Na" from Tuma Duma on Blanc Manioc

Lengaïa Salsa Brava "Aco Aco (feat. Dj Ricky Campanelli)" from Estética de un rumbero on Lulaworld Records

El Laberinto del Coco "Todo Se Nubla (feat. Génesis & Jomar Santana)" from Todo Se Nubla (feat. Génesis & Jomar Santana) - Single on Obi Musica

Bio Ritmo "Largos Caminos" from Largos Caminos - Single on Locutor Records

Kadencia "Oye" from En Otro Barrio on Kadencia

