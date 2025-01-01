The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 10, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo "Hello Hello (program theme song)" from Hello Hello on Sterns
Bamba Wassoulou Groove "Diarabi" from Dankélé on Lusafrica
Super Djata Band "Sisse Na Djolo" from En Super Forme, Vol. 1 on Numero Group
Al Bilali Soudan "Babi (feat. Aboubacrine Yattara, Ibrahim Ag Aboubacrine, Mohamed Abellaw & Abellou Yattara)" from Babi (feat. Abellou Yattara, Aboubacrine Yattara, Ibrahim Ag Aboubacrine & Mohamed Abellaw) on Clermont Music
Petit Goro "Gnonwon" from Gnonwon - Single on Trikont
Ali Farka Toure "Ali's Here" from Niafunké on World Circuit
Les Filles De Illighadad "Surbajo" from At Pioneer Works on Sahel Sounds
YEISON LANDERO "Noche de Cumbia" from Landero Vive on CHAMBACU MUSIC
Chiva Rumbera "Jugo de Piña [part 1]" from Ida y Vuelta on MaAuLa Records
Edwin Perez "Rumba Sin Invitación" from Rumba Sin Invitación - Single on Homerun Records
Pablo Fortaleza "Melaza" from Melaza - Single on Pablo Fortaleza
Yerba Buena "Tu Crueldad" from Tu Crueldad - Single on Independent
Gloria Estefan "La Vecina (No Se Na')(feat. Fariana)" from La Vecina on Crescent Moon Records
Anibal Velasquez & Grupo Fantasía "Solo y Triste" from Los Mejores Éxitos de Anibal Velasquez, Vol. 32 - Single on Art Global
Marcos "Ritmo del Caribe" from Ritmo del Caribe - Single on Joaquim Barbosa
Estrellas del Caribe "El Ausente" from La Terapia de Palenque on Polen
Nana Benz du Togo "FOVI" from SÉ NAM on Komos
Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band "Nye Dzi" from Avoudé on We Are Busy Bodies
Vaudou Game "Garantie" from FINTOU on Hot Casa Records
Zeal Onyia & His Music "Egbe Ne Lueli" from Edna Martinez Presents Picó: Sound System Culture from the Colombian Caribbean on Strut
Gregor Salto & Emmanuella Sabajo "Mi Afo Kon" from Mi Afo Kon - Single on Salto Sounds
Neba Solo "Wa Sa Do Bè Na" from Tuma Duma on Blanc Manioc
Lengaïa Salsa Brava "Aco Aco (feat. Dj Ricky Campanelli)" from Estética de un rumbero on Lulaworld Records
El Laberinto del Coco "Todo Se Nubla (feat. Génesis & Jomar Santana)" from Todo Se Nubla (feat. Génesis & Jomar Santana) - Single on Obi Musica
Bio Ritmo "Largos Caminos" from Largos Caminos - Single on Locutor Records
Kadencia "Oye" from En Otro Barrio on Kadencia

The Motherland Influence Aug. 10, 2025 Download Program Podcast
01:59:58 1 Aug. 10, 2025
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond, VA.
  View Script
    
 01:00:06  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
