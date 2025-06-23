The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
June 23, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Les Maravillas de Mali (Mali/Cuba)
Radio Mali
Maravillas de Mali Sous la Direction Bocana Maiga
Maestro Sound

3) National Badema (Mali)
Namory
National Badema
Syllart - 1977

4) National Badema (Mali)
Nama
National Badema
Syllart - 1977

5) Kassé Mady Diabaté (Mali)
Fode
Fode
Stern’s Africa - 1989

6) Afrocubism (Mali/Cuba)
Nima Diyala
Afrocubism
World Circuit - 1990

7) Kassé Mady Diabaté (Mali)
Karinba
Djeli Manden Kan
Wrasse Records – 2008

8) Kassé Mady Diabaté & Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté (Mali)
Fognana Kouma
Toumaro
One World - 2025

9) T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo (Benin)
Gendamou Na Wili We Gnannin
Singles & EPs
Acid Jazz UK - 2022

10) Vincent Ahehehinnou (Benin)
Best Woman
Best Woman
Analog Africa - 2017

11) Trinidad Trio (Trinidad)
Traveling Man
Best of Straker’s: Ah Feel to Party
Rounder Records - 1996

12) Lord Executor (Trinidad)
I Don’t Know How the Young Men Living
Calypsos from Trinidad: Politics, Intrigue and Violence in the 1930s
Arhoolie Records - 1991

13) Alex Rosa (Martinique/Guadeloupe)
L’Appel des Champions
Mizik Maladi : Disques Debs International Vol. 3
Strut - 2025

14) Horizon (Guadeloupe)
Ti Malo
L’Esprit Ka: New Directions in Gwoka Music from Guadeloupe 1981-2010
Time Capsule and Seance Center – 2021

15) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)
Rumba
Tambó
Herencia de Timbiquí – 2011

16) Lisandro Meza y Su Combo Gigante (Colombia)
El Coco
Salsita Mami
Vampisoul – 2017

17) Étoile de Dakar featuring Youssour N’Dour & Hadji Faye (Senegal)
My Wa Wa
Volume 3: Lay Summa Lay
Stern’s – 1996

Download Program Podcast
01:58:38 1 June 22, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:58:38  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 