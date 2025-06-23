Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995



2) Les Maravillas de Mali (Mali/Cuba)

Radio Mali

Maravillas de Mali Sous la Direction Bocana Maiga

Maestro Sound



3) National Badema (Mali)

Namory

National Badema

Syllart - 1977



4) National Badema (Mali)

Nama

National Badema

Syllart - 1977



5) Kassé Mady Diabaté (Mali)

Fode

Fode

Stern’s Africa - 1989



6) Afrocubism (Mali/Cuba)

Nima Diyala

Afrocubism

World Circuit - 1990



7) Kassé Mady Diabaté (Mali)

Karinba

Djeli Manden Kan

Wrasse Records – 2008



8) Kassé Mady Diabaté & Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté (Mali)

Fognana Kouma

Toumaro

One World - 2025



9) T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo (Benin)

Gendamou Na Wili We Gnannin

Singles & EPs

Acid Jazz UK - 2022



10) Vincent Ahehehinnou (Benin)

Best Woman

Best Woman

Analog Africa - 2017



11) Trinidad Trio (Trinidad)

Traveling Man

Best of Straker’s: Ah Feel to Party

Rounder Records - 1996



12) Lord Executor (Trinidad)

I Don’t Know How the Young Men Living

Calypsos from Trinidad: Politics, Intrigue and Violence in the 1930s

Arhoolie Records - 1991



13) Alex Rosa (Martinique/Guadeloupe)

L’Appel des Champions

Mizik Maladi : Disques Debs International Vol. 3

Strut - 2025



14) Horizon (Guadeloupe)

Ti Malo

L’Esprit Ka: New Directions in Gwoka Music from Guadeloupe 1981-2010

Time Capsule and Seance Center – 2021



15) Herencia de Timbiquí (Colombia)

Rumba

Tambó

Herencia de Timbiquí – 2011



16) Lisandro Meza y Su Combo Gigante (Colombia)

El Coco

Salsita Mami

Vampisoul – 2017



17) Étoile de Dakar featuring Youssour N’Dour & Hadji Faye (Senegal)

My Wa Wa

Volume 3: Lay Summa Lay

Stern’s – 1996