Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
July 7, 2025, midnight
African music.
Music from Guinea
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Tropical Djoli Band de Faranah (Guinea)
Soko
Style Savane
Syliphone/Syllart - 1980

3) Sombory de Fria (Guinea)
Kuma
Mineral Musical
Editions Syliphone Conakry - 1980

4) Bembeya Jazz National (Guinea)
N’Gnamakoro (Tentemba)
Authenticité 73 (Parade Africaine)
Syliphone/Syllart - 1973

5) Bembeya Jazz (Guinea)
Soli au Wassoulou
Bembeya
Marabi - 2002

6) Sekouba “Bambino” Diabaté (Guinea)
Ka Souma Man
Le Destin
Popular African Music - 1992

7) Africando (feat. Sekouba “Bambino” Diabaté) (Senegal/Guinea)
Apollo
Gombo Salsa
Syllart Records – 1996

8) Kaloum Star (Guinea)
Gbin Gbin
Felenko
Buda Musique - 1996

9) Kanté Manfila (Guinea)
Wariko
Musicale Mandingue
Tangent - 1986

10) Djanka Diabaté
La Paix
Djanka
Sound Wave Records – 1991

11) Maciré Sylla (Guinea/Switzerland)
Massa (feat. Jonas)
Talitha
Association Djembé Faré - 2010

12) Hadja Kouyaté et Les Guinéens (Guinea)
Beleman
Yilimalo
Frikyiwa - 2003

13) Sona Diabaté & Mmah Sylla (Guinea)
Yéké Yéké
Sahel
Bolibana Production - 1988

14) Mory Kanté (Guinea)
Yéké Yéké
Akwaba Beach
Barclay - 1987

15) Baba Djan (Guinea)
Djala
Kan Kan
Sonodisc – 1991

16) Djeli Moussa Diawara (Guinea)
Chérie-Coco
Cimaden
Editions C.B.H. – 1992

17) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)
Kounkouré
Sabolan
Marabi – 2003

18) Ousamane Kouyaté (Guinea)
Kaméleya
Kefimba
Editions du Cabri – 1983

19) Super Boiro Band (Guniea)
So I Si Sa
African Pearls – Guinée – Cultural Revolution
Syllart Records – 2006

20) Moh! Kouyaté
Anou Djeli (feat. Sekouba “Bambino” Diabaté & Petit Kandia)
Guinea Music All Stars
Foli Son - 2020

