Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.32 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

The O'Jays Give the People What They Want Survival

Airto and Deodato Do It Again Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert

The Art Ensemble of Chicago Theme de Yoyo Les Stances a Sophie

Eddie Palmieri Condiciones Que Existen Exploration

Eddie Palmieri Ay Que Rico A Man & His Music - el Virtuoso

Eddie Palmieri Lucumi Macumba Voodoo Lucumi Macumba Voodoo

Flaco Jimenez Soy Chicano

Thee Midniters Chicano Power Funk For the People Rocafort

The Ghetto Brothers Viva Puerto Rico Libre Power Fuerza

Joan Armatrading Cool Blue Stole My Heart Back to the Night

The Blackbyrds A Hot Day Today Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

The Joneses Summer Groove

Joshua Nelson & The Klezmatics Elijah Rock Brother Moses Smote the Water Piranha 2004

Mahalia Jackson He Was Alone "Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967" Legacy 1967

Rasputin's Stash Everybody's A Masterpiece Hidden Stash

Johnny Hammond Peace Train Wild Horses/Rock Steady

Lijadu Sisters Orin Aro Mother Africa

Bob Marley Trenchtown Rock

JoJo and the Fugitives Chips Chicken Banana Split Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974

Toots & the Maytals Take Me Home Country Road Take Me Home Country Road

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience Lijay

Bande-Gamboa Pe Di Bissilon Horizonte

bosq feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme B1 Mambue (ft. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) "Wake Up 12""" Bacalao

.ENDRECHERI. feat. George Clinton That's Me

The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985