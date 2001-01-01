The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Aug. 11, 2025, midnight
We'll remember Eddie Palmieri and Flaco Jimenez, ride on the Peace Train with Johnny Hammond, and hear songs for summer from Joan Armatrading, The Blackbyrds, and The Joneses.
UpFront Soul #2025.32 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
The O'Jays Give the People What They Want Survival
Airto and Deodato Do It Again Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert
The Art Ensemble of Chicago Theme de Yoyo Les Stances a Sophie
Eddie Palmieri Condiciones Que Existen Exploration
Eddie Palmieri Ay Que Rico A Man & His Music - el Virtuoso
Eddie Palmieri Lucumi Macumba Voodoo Lucumi Macumba Voodoo
Flaco Jimenez Soy Chicano
Thee Midniters Chicano Power Funk For the People Rocafort
The Ghetto Brothers Viva Puerto Rico Libre Power Fuerza
Joan Armatrading Cool Blue Stole My Heart Back to the Night
The Blackbyrds A Hot Day Today Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
The Joneses Summer Groove
Joshua Nelson & The Klezmatics Elijah Rock Brother Moses Smote the Water Piranha 2004
Mahalia Jackson He Was Alone "Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967" Legacy 1967
Rasputin's Stash Everybody's A Masterpiece Hidden Stash
Johnny Hammond Peace Train Wild Horses/Rock Steady
Lijadu Sisters Orin Aro Mother Africa
Bob Marley Trenchtown Rock
JoJo and the Fugitives Chips Chicken Banana Split Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974
Toots & the Maytals Take Me Home Country Road Take Me Home Country Road
Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience Lijay
Bande-Gamboa Pe Di Bissilon Horizonte
bosq feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme B1 Mambue (ft. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) "Wake Up 12""" Bacalao
.ENDRECHERI. feat. George Clinton That's Me
The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
