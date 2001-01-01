Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
We'll remember Eddie Palmieri and Flaco Jimenez, ride on the Peace Train with Johnny Hammond, and hear songs for summer from Joan Armatrading, The Blackbyrds, and The Joneses.
UpFront Soul #2025.32 Playlist Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 The O'Jays Give the People What They Want Survival Airto and Deodato Do It Again Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert The Art Ensemble of Chicago Theme de Yoyo Les Stances a Sophie Eddie Palmieri Condiciones Que Existen Exploration Eddie Palmieri Ay Que Rico A Man & His Music - el Virtuoso Eddie Palmieri Lucumi Macumba Voodoo Lucumi Macumba Voodoo Flaco Jimenez Soy Chicano Thee Midniters Chicano Power Funk For the People Rocafort The Ghetto Brothers Viva Puerto Rico Libre Power Fuerza Joan Armatrading Cool Blue Stole My Heart Back to the Night The Blackbyrds A Hot Day Today Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 The Joneses Summer Groove Joshua Nelson & The Klezmatics Elijah Rock Brother Moses Smote the Water Piranha 2004 Mahalia Jackson He Was Alone "Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967" Legacy 1967 Rasputin's Stash Everybody's A Masterpiece Hidden Stash Johnny Hammond Peace Train Wild Horses/Rock Steady Lijadu Sisters Orin Aro Mother Africa Bob Marley Trenchtown Rock JoJo and the Fugitives Chips Chicken Banana Split Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 Toots & the Maytals Take Me Home Country Road Take Me Home Country Road Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience Lijay Bande-Gamboa Pe Di Bissilon Horizonte bosq feat. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme B1 Mambue (ft. Justo Valdez & Evan Laflamme) "Wake Up 12""" Bacalao .ENDRECHERI. feat. George Clinton That's Me The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985