Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Baoba Guy-Gui (Senegal)
Foulo
Mame Diarra Bousso
Production M’Mbow - 1986

3) Number One du Senegal (Senegal)
Lilumuy Nuru
Jiko ~ Nafissatu Njaay
Number One - 1980

4) Le Sahel (Senegal)
Jammo
La Légende de Dakar
Celluloid - 2015

5) Juan Piña y Su Orquesta (Colombia)
Medley La Rubia y La Trigueña/Guantanamera
Aquellos Carnavales
J&N Records, LLC - 2008

6) Chico Cervantes y Su Nueva Banda (Colombia)
El Soncito
The Afrosound of Colombia, Vol. 2
Vampisoul - 2014

7) Frente Cumbiero (Colombia)
Porrovia
Cera Perdida
Salgaelsol & Discos Biche – 2020

8) Kaloum Star (Guinea)
Gbin Gbin
Felenko
Buda Musique - 1996

9) Super Borgou de Parakou (Benin)
A Na Gan Garo Ka Nam
The Bariba Sound 1970-1976
Analog Africa - 2012

10) T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Gendamou Na Wili We Gnannin
Singles & EPs
Acid Jazz U.K. – 2022

11) Joel Lawani “El Explosif” (Benin)
Yo Soy el Caminante
Vena Vio
HKD – 1980s

12) Jorge Ben (Brazil)
O Filósofo
Africa Brasil
Universal Music Ltda. - 1976

13) Abayomy (Brazil)
Peleja
Abra Sue Cabeça
Pupilo - 2014

14) Copa 7 (Brazil)
Copa7 No Samba
Black Rio : Brazil Soul Power 1971-1980
Strut - 2002

15) Zaza (Martinique)
Feeling Sensass
A Tout
Zaza – 1990

16) Sartana du Groupe Mistral (Martinique)
Bien Bonswa
Mi Pwessyion
Debs Music – 2008

17) El Dolor et Les Diables du Rythme (Martinique)
Salvana
Disques Debs International, Vol. 1
Strut – 2018

18) Rail Band (Mali)
Tamadiara
Mali 70 : Electric Mali
Syllart Production – 2008

19) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Waraba Tchatcho
Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2
Mieruba – 2023

20) Bamba Wassoulou Groove (Mali)
Konokassilé
Dankélé
Lusafrica – 2020

21) Prince Ndedi Eyango (Cameroon)
Mboli Ngoundou
Si Tu Me Mens
Preya Music Co. – 1998

22) Jfodez et Les Ladies (Cameroon)
Mboutukou (feat. Doudou Copa)
Mboutukou
Jimmys Production – 2015

23) Manu Dibango (Cameroon)
Bayam Sell’am
Afrovision
Africa Seven – 1976

24) Opotopo (Easy Kabaka Brown) (Nigeria)
Belema
Nigeria Special: Mosern Highlife, Afro-Sounds & Nigerian Blues 1970-6
SoundWay – 2008

25) Omo-Oro Johnsonand his Easy Life Top Beats
Easy Life Baby
Nigeria’s Request Programme
Philips - ?

July 20, 2025
