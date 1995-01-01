The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
The Motherland Influence
11
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 4, 2025, midnight
African music.
Music from Cote d'Ivoire
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Aicha Koné (Cote d’Ivoire)
Ambiance á Conakry (feat. Sékouba Kandia Kouyaté & Singleton)
Kaira
Raz&Ham Group - 2012

3) Petit Denis (Cote d’Ivoire)
Galoper
Floco 1
Akwaba - 2005

4) DJ Christy B (Cote d’Ivoire)
Youtoule
The Best of Couper Decaler
Watt & Tout Terrain - 2004

5) Magic System (Cote d’Ivoire)
Poisson d’Avril
Poisson d’Avril
MS-JPS - 2001

6) Chantal Taiba (Cote d’Ivoire)
Awiyo
Népata
Do Soul - 2000

7) Monique Séka (Cote d’Ivoire)
Jala
Adéba
Coleurs Music Publishing – 1997

8) N.S.T. Cophie’s (Cote d’Ivoire)
Zogoda (feat. Papa Wemba)
Africa for Somalie
NST K Production - 1993

9) Alpha Blondy (Cote d’Ivoire)
Come Back Jesus
Apartheid is Nazism
Shanachie - 1985

10) Joss Kezo (Cote d’Ivoire)
Femme Idéale
Mon Testament
Sonodisc/Next Music. – 2000

11) Anoman Brouh Félix (Cote d’Ivoire)
J’ai Envie de l’Embasser
Anoman Brouh Félix
Eddyson Consortium Mondial/Ediations Kadance – 1980s

12) Daouda (Cote d’Ivoire)
La Vie est Belle
La Salsa de Niangologo
DEG Music - 1982

13) Ernesto Djédjé (Cote d’Ivoire)
Tizéré
Tizéré
Sacodis - 1982

14) Blissi Tebil (Cote d’Ivoire)
Nawa
Ziglibithy – La Continuité (Hommaga à E. Djédjé
Strut - 2002

15) Eba Aka Jérome et Le Sanwi Star (Cote d’Ivoire)
Djiblito
Wonderful of Africa Vol. 1: Trahison
Production Papa-Disco – 1978

16) Les Grands Columbias du Peuple & Stanley Murphy’s (Cote d’Ivoire)
Kelogbe
Les Grand Columbias du Peiple & Stanley Murphy’s – dans Kelogbe
Editions Alabi Records – 1980s

17) J.B. Zibodi (Cote d’Ivoire)
Dagou Zarou
Yop City Labelle
ZIB Productions – 1980s

18) Docteur Limanne (Cote d’Ivoire)
Abdoul-Aziz Sy
Mabele Makambo / La Terre a ses Problèmes
Production Hausknecht – 1992

19) Tina Dakouri (Cote d’Ivoire)
Inokeka-Keka
Tina Dakouri
ESKA Production – 1984

20) Beny Bezy (Cote d’Ivoire)
Assi Assa
Belle Amy
BMCA – 1986

21) Antoinette Konan (Cote d’Ivoire)
Abidjan Adja
Anoinette Konan
Awesome Tapes from Africa – 1986

