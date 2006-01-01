Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Oh yeah! Sonic Café with Kool and the Gang from 1975, so welcome to the café, a radio program that brings you a wide variety of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time the Sonic Café remembers Rodney Dangerfield a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and arguably a pop culture icon, best known for his catchphrase “I don’t get no respect.” We’re highlighting his comedy in six tight segments scattered throughout the program. You’ll hear all the best of his dog, gambling, doctor, being ugly and rough neighborhood jokes, each packed together in comedy shorts. Together it’s one-liner magic. Our music mix is also somewhat magical. Pulled from 43 years You’ll hear Little Feat, Trombone Shorty, blues from Paul Reddick, a nice happy song from Edie Brickell, Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top Fame, I wish I could fly like Superman from the Kinks and of course many more, as the Sonic Café remembers Rodney Dangerfield from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from 2006 this is Greenwalk, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Get Down On It Artist: Kool and The Gang LP: Something Special Yr: 1975 Song 2: Hey Mr. Artist: Greenwalk LP: Greenwalk Yr: 2006 Song 3: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Dog Jokes Artist: Rodney Dangerfield LP: Yr: Song 4: Owner Of The World Artist: Oysterhead LP: The Grand Pecking Order Yr. 2001 Song 5: Mercenary Territory Artist: Little Feat LP: Waiting For Columbus [Live] Yr: 1978 Song 6: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Gambling Jokes Artist: Rodney Dangerfield LP: Yr: Song 7: The Craziest Thing Artist: Trombone Shorty LP: For True Year: 2011 Song 8: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Doctor Jokes Artist: Rodney Dangerfield LP: Yr: Song 9: I Tried To Tell You Artist: Paul Reddick LP: Ride The One Yr: 2016 Song 10: Give It Another Day Artist: Edie Brickell LP: Edie Brickell Yr: 2010 Song 11: Mo' Slower Blues Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: The Big Bad Blues Yr: 2018 Song 12: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Ugly Jokes Artist: Rodney Dangerfield LP: Yr: Song 13: (Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman Artist: The Kinks LP: The Essential Kinks [Disc 2] Yr: 2014 Song 14: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Rough Neighborhood Jokes Artist: Rodney Dangerfield LP: Yr: Song 15: [Keep Feeling] Fascination (Extended Version / 2012 Remaster) Artist: The Human League LP: Dare/Fascination! Yr: 2017 Song 16: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Jokes About His Kids Artist: Rodney Dangerfield LP: Yr: Song 17: The Resist Stance Artist: Bad Religion LP: The Dissent Of Man Yr: 2010 Song 18: Sun Medallion Artist: King Tuff LP: Was Dead Yr: 2013 Song 19: Grand Funk Artist: Brian Bennett LP: Aim High Yr: 1976
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)