Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Rodney Dangerfield: I Don’t Get No Respect
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 15, 2025, midnight
Oh yeah! Sonic Café with Kool and the Gang from 1975, so welcome to the café, a radio program that brings you a wide variety of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time the Sonic Café remembers Rodney Dangerfield a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and arguably a pop culture icon, best known for his catchphrase “I don’t get no respect.” We’re highlighting his comedy in six tight segments scattered throughout the program. You’ll hear all the best of his dog, gambling, doctor, being ugly and rough neighborhood jokes, each packed together in comedy shorts. Together it’s one-liner magic. Our music mix is also somewhat magical. Pulled from 43 years You’ll hear Little Feat, Trombone Shorty, blues from Paul Reddick, a nice happy song from Edie Brickell, Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top Fame, I wish I could fly like Superman from the Kinks and of course many more, as the Sonic Café remembers Rodney Dangerfield from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from 2006 this is Greenwalk, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Get Down On It
Artist: Kool and The Gang
LP: Something Special
Yr: 1975
Song 2: Hey Mr.
Artist: Greenwalk
LP: Greenwalk
Yr: 2006
Song 3: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Dog Jokes
Artist: Rodney Dangerfield
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Owner Of The World
Artist: Oysterhead
LP: The Grand Pecking Order
Yr. 2001
Song 5: Mercenary Territory
Artist: Little Feat
LP: Waiting For Columbus [Live]
Yr: 1978
Song 6: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Gambling Jokes
Artist: Rodney Dangerfield
LP:
Yr:
Song 7: The Craziest Thing
Artist: Trombone Shorty
LP: For True
Year: 2011
Song 8: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Doctor Jokes
Artist: Rodney Dangerfield
LP:
Yr:
Song 9: I Tried To Tell You
Artist: Paul Reddick
LP: Ride The One
Yr: 2016
Song 10: Give It Another Day
Artist: Edie Brickell
LP: Edie Brickell
Yr: 2010
Song 11: Mo' Slower Blues
Artist: Billy F Gibbons
LP: The Big Bad Blues
Yr: 2018
Song 12: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Ugly Jokes
Artist: Rodney Dangerfield
LP:
Yr:
Song 13: (Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman
Artist: The Kinks
LP: The Essential Kinks [Disc 2]
Yr: 2014
Song 14: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Rough Neighborhood Jokes
Artist: Rodney Dangerfield
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: [Keep Feeling] Fascination (Extended Version / 2012 Remaster)
Artist: The Human League
LP: Dare/Fascination!
Yr: 2017
Song 16: Rodney Dangerfield’s Best Jokes About His Kids
Artist: Rodney Dangerfield
LP:
Yr:
Song 17: The Resist Stance
Artist: Bad Religion
LP: The Dissent Of Man
Yr: 2010
Song 18: Sun Medallion
Artist: King Tuff
LP: Was Dead
Yr: 2013
Song 19: Grand Funk
Artist: Brian Bennett
LP: Aim High
Yr: 1976
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Aug. 15, 2025
