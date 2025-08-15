Summary: Israel murdered a group of journalists, including Anas al Sharif in a targeted airstrike on their tent near Al Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Dyab Abou Jahjah from the Hind Rajab Foundation. He explains how they tracked down the Israelis responsible for the reporters’ deaths and the organization’s offensive litigation that aims to hold the Israeli soldiers accountable. Palestinian academic, activist, artist and longtime Electronic Intifada contributor Shahd Abusalama tells us how she is trying to protect her family members in Gaza from genocide. And on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer documents how the resistance is steady as Israeli troops draw down.

