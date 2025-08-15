Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Israel murdered a group of journalists, including Anas al Sharif in a targeted airstrike on their tent near Al Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Dyab Abou Jahjah from the Hind Rajab Foundation. He explains how they tracked down the Israelis responsible for the reporters’ deaths and the organization’s offensive litigation that aims to hold the Israeli soldiers accountable. Palestinian academic, activist, artist and longtime Electronic Intifada contributor Shahd Abusalama tells us how she is trying to protect her family members in Gaza from genocide. And on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer documents how the resistance is steady as Israeli troops draw down.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.