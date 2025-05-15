Is it already late? Mike MacCracken Geoengineering now

Subtitle: with Nick Breeze of ClimateGenn

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael MacCracken, Nick Breeze

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 17, 2025, midnight

Summary: One of Americas most eminent climate scientists, Dr. Michael MacCracken says don't close your ears to Geoengineering. Mike speaks with UK videographer and climate journalist Nick Breeze, in a May 2025 YouTube interview. With Nick's permission, hear it now. At the end, find other points of view, The one hour version has a new song: "Too Late Times".

Credits: Nick Breeze at genn.cc or ClimateGenn on YouTube, recording posted May 15, 2025.



Song: "Too Late Times" lyrics by Alex Smith, music AI, Creative Commons license - use if free for any non-profit purpose.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:08 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



