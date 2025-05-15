Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
One of Americas most eminent climate scientists, Dr. Michael MacCracken says don't close your ears to Geoengineering. Mike speaks with UK videographer and climate journalist Nick Breeze, in a May 2025 YouTube interview. With Nick's permission, hear it now. At the end, find other points of view, The one hour version has a new song: "Too Late Times".
Nick Breeze at genn.cc or ClimateGenn on YouTube, recording posted May 15, 2025.
Song: "Too Late Times" lyrics by Alex Smith, music AI, Creative Commons license - use if free for any non-profit purpose.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:08 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.