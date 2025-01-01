Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Earl Johnson and TRIBZ in our Spotlight



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, today our guest today is Earl Johnson, a proud Tuscarora member of the Six Nations and the guitarist behind the rising Indigenous band TRIBZ. Earl’s journey bridges decades of musical evolution—and today, he’s here to share the heart behind their new singles amd their self-titled album “TRIBZ”. TRIBZ is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about TRIBZ at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/tribz.



Enjoy music from TRIBZ, Qacung, Francis Baptiste, Melody McArthur, Susan Aglukark, Raymond Sewell, Rhonda Head, Bomba Estereo, Indian City, nehiyawak, Logan Staats, Mike Bern, Nadjiwan, Stevie Salas, One Way Sky, Pura Fe, Chantil Dukart, Stolen Identity, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Mamarudgyal, Burnstick, Mitchell Makoos, Graeme Jonez, Garret T. Willie, Murray Porter, Romeo Void, Soda Stereo and much more.



