Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Aug. 18, 2025, midnight
Moroccan gnawa meets jazz via Saha Gnawa; three distinctive takes on Afrobeat from Trio Mokili, Bejuco and Ousmane Kouyaté; the blistering Mande rock of Orchestra Gold; the music of Romperayo, who will be appearing in Richmond on Saturday August 23; new cumbia variants by Terror/Cactus, Minyo Crusaders, La Banda Chuska and Quitapenas; and music from Chicha Libre and its offshoots, since Chicha Libre will be back in Richmond on Sunday September 7
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Moktar Gania & Gnawa Soul | Morocco-France-Israel | Soudani Foulani | Gnawa Soul | Musjomusic / Nuits d’Afrique | 2022
Saha Gnawa | Morocco-USA | Baba Mimoun | Saha Gnawa | Pique-nique | 2025
Hassan Hakmoun | Morocco-USA | Balili (My Father) | Unity | Healing | 2014

Trio Mokili | USA | Colonial Mentality | Trio Mokili | Nsango Nini | 2025
Bejuco | Colombia | Fátima | Machete | Discos Pacifico | 2025
Ousmane Kouyaté | Guinea Conakry-Mali | Kefimba | Ousmane Kouyaté (Analog Africa Limited Dance Edition No. 18) | Analog Africa | 2025-1982

Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Baye Ass N'Diaye | Baye Ass N'Diaye - Single | self-released | 2025
Keletigui et ses Tambourinis | Guinea Conakry | Miri Magnin | Music For a Revolution Vol. 1: Guinea's Syliphone Recording Label (1967-1973) | Radio Martiko | 2025-1973
Super Boiro Band | Guinea Conakry | So I Si Sa | Discothèque 74 | Syliphone | 1974

Romperayo | Colombia | La Canoa del Soldado | La Canoa del Soldado - Single | Little Beat More | 2024
Romperayo | Colombia | Pindongos (Versi​ó​n Acelerada) | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024
Romperayo | Colombia | Rebeldía y Twist (Tito) | Rebeldía y Twist (Tito) - Single | self-released | 2024
Romperayo | Colombia | Aye Que Pulguita | ¿Que Jué? | Souk | 2019

Terror/Cactus | Argentina-USA | La Pantera | La Pantera - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2025
Minyo Crusaders | Japan | Tairyo Utaikomi | Tour of Japan | 180g | 2025
La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Bar Secreto | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025
Quitapenas | USA | Que Tumbao | ¡Retumba! EP | Nepantla | 2025

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | La Danza de Don Lucho | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012
Los Crema Paraiso | Venezuela-USA | Personal Jesus (feat. Carol C) | De Película | Cutupra Productions | 2015
Combo Daguerre | France-Peru-Colombia-Venezuela-USA | Les Assassins | Fracassines | Barbès | 2024

01:59:24 1 Aug. 17, 2025
Richmond VA USA
