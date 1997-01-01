Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Moroccan gnawa meets jazz via Saha Gnawa; three distinctive takes on Afrobeat from Trio Mokili, Bejuco and Ousmane Kouyaté; the blistering Mande rock of Orchestra Gold; the music of Romperayo, who will be appearing in Richmond on Saturday August 23; new cumbia variants by Terror/Cactus, Minyo Crusaders, La Banda Chuska and Quitapenas; and music from Chicha Libre and its offshoots, since Chicha Libre will be back in Richmond on Sunday September 7
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Baye Ass N'Diaye | Baye Ass N'Diaye - Single | self-released | 2025 Keletigui et ses Tambourinis | Guinea Conakry | Miri Magnin | Music For a Revolution Vol. 1: Guinea's Syliphone Recording Label (1967-1973) | Radio Martiko | 2025-1973 Super Boiro Band | Guinea Conakry | So I Si Sa | Discothèque 74 | Syliphone | 1974
Romperayo | Colombia | La Canoa del Soldado | La Canoa del Soldado - Single | Little Beat More | 2024 Romperayo | Colombia | Pindongos (Versión Acelerada) | Insurgentes Carismáticos | Discos Elgozo / Girando | 2024 Romperayo | Colombia | Rebeldía y Twist (Tito) | Rebeldía y Twist (Tito) - Single | self-released | 2024 Romperayo | Colombia | Aye Que Pulguita | ¿Que Jué? | Souk | 2019
Terror/Cactus | Argentina-USA | La Pantera | La Pantera - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2025 Minyo Crusaders | Japan | Tairyo Utaikomi | Tour of Japan | 180g | 2025 La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Bar Secreto | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025 Quitapenas | USA | Que Tumbao | ¡Retumba! EP | Nepantla | 2025
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | La Danza de Don Lucho | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012 Los Crema Paraiso | Venezuela-USA | Personal Jesus (feat. Carol C) | De Película | Cutupra Productions | 2015 Combo Daguerre | France-Peru-Colombia-Venezuela-USA | Les Assassins | Fracassines | Barbès | 2024