Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.33 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "MusiClimber" from HYBRID FUNK

Curtis Mayfield "Little Child Running Wild" from Superfly

Trouble Funk "Let's Get Small" from Chocolate City Go-Go: The Best Of T.E.D.D. & D.E.T.T Records

Breakwater "Splashdown Time" from Splashdown

Carl Carlton "She's a Bad Mama Jama" from Ultimate Funk

Lipps Inc "Funkytown" from Funky Kids' Party

Franco "El Vocele, Psui" from The Brasiliero Treasure Box of Funk and Soul

Mongo Santamaria "Black Dice" from Fania Latin Soul Essentials

San Lazaro "Amor de Despedida" from La Despedida

Dee Edwards "Why Can't There Be Love" from Gilles Peterson Digs America Vol. 2

Willie Bobo "Snort Of Green" from Hell Of An Act To Follow

D'Angelo and The Vanguard "Till It's Done (Tutu)" from Black Messiah

Orlando Julius "Efoye SD" from Super Afro Soul

Main Street "Slipped Disc" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music

Femi Kuti "Dem bobo" from Africa Shrine

1968 Featuring Rasheed Ali "Black Power Revolution" from 1968: Soul Power

Eddie Harris "Exodus" from Artist's Choice

Curtis Mayfield "We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue" from Curtis

The Temptations "Message from a Black Man" from Discoveries

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967)" from The Anthology 1957-1968 on Words of Wisdom

Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality on Smithsonian Folkways

Nina Simone "To Be Young, Gifted And Black" from The Essential Nina Simone

Eugene Church "Pretty Girls Everywhere" from Pretty Girls Everywhere

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Time is Tight" from Soul Drums

Otis Redding "Shout Bamalama"

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night