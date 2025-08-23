The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 21, 2025, midnight
Shima balances Japanese tradition and futurism in the tale of a magic mushroom and ... we're tripping through the next hour, with Karma from Eljuri, on the Road To Nowhere in a Talking Heads tribute, challenging the Arctic with Bicep and a ditty about Delilah by Making Movies (Aug.24 @ The Rickshaw). Get your global on!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shima - Maitake
Eljuri - Karma 3:45 (Asi Es El Mundo)
Orbital Ensemble - Daydreams CANCON
Xoco - Guerra CANCON
Rumbo Tumba - De Pecho Al Fuego
Ireke w/ Agnes Helene & Charly Sanga - Oh Ma Cherie
Roge - Road To Nowhere
Afro Celt Sound System - Seed
Afrotronix - Run Away Ta CANCON
Bicep - Takkuuk
Delphine - A Deh Pon Dem (Tribute to Rita Marley)
Making Movies - Delilah (ft. Ruben Blades)
Vanco - Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi)
Yin Yin - Takahashi Timing

59:55

World Beat Canada Radio August 23 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 Aug. 21, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 