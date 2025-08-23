Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Shima balances Japanese tradition and futurism in the tale of a magic mushroom and ... we're tripping through the next hour, with Karma from Eljuri, on the Road To Nowhere in a Talking Heads tribute, challenging the Arctic with Bicep and a ditty about Delilah by Making Movies (Aug.24 @ The Rickshaw). Get your global on!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shima - Maitake Eljuri - Karma 3:45 (Asi Es El Mundo) Orbital Ensemble - Daydreams CANCON Xoco - Guerra CANCON Rumbo Tumba - De Pecho Al Fuego Ireke w/ Agnes Helene & Charly Sanga - Oh Ma Cherie Roge - Road To Nowhere Afro Celt Sound System - Seed Afrotronix - Run Away Ta CANCON Bicep - Takkuuk Delphine - A Deh Pon Dem (Tribute to Rita Marley) Making Movies - Delilah (ft. Ruben Blades) Vanco - Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi) Yin Yin - Takahashi Timing