Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 21, 2025, midnight
Not just a great mix of Celtivity, it's our Top Ten from our latest monthly chart! Join Patricia Fraser as she counts down the cream of the crop. Subscribe to our weekly e-blast and get our charts, playlists, album covers of the week and much more, straight to your inbox at worldbeatinternational.com, home to Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Phoenyx - Banish Misfortune
Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Road Trip To Cape Breton CANCON
Cassie and Maggie - Bow Down CANCON
Langan Band - Leg Of Lamb
Artists For Action - Which Side Are You On?
The Rumjacks - An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentine's Day
Willos - Best Of Luck
Grumpy O Sheep - Fiddler's Despair
Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us?
Flook - Tie The Knot In Georgia
Alba's Edge - Summer Scraps

58:36

Celt In A Twist August 24 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:58:36 1 Aug. 21, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 