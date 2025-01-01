Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
(Repeat Broadcast) This week, on the Global Research News Hour we share the disappointing news, in the eyes of some critics, that a modified, watered down version of the Pandemic Agreement was finally approved at the World Health Assembly last month, and the prospects for rights and national sovereignty moving forward. In our first half hour, we play an excerpt from a September 2024 interview with journalist and film maker James Corbett of the Corbett Report on last year’s failure of the Pandemic Agreement in which he successfully predicted the threat it represented would be approved sooner or later. And in our second half hour, we spoke to commentator Dr. Meryl Nass about what is still problematic about this year’s approach to stopping apparently much more frequent pandemic calls in the years ahead.