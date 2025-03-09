Summary: Christopher Towler, PhD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at California State University, Sacramento…He is the Director of the Black Voter Project, Co-Founder of Black Insights Research and the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Race, Ethnicity, and Politics



In the first half of today’s program, we discuss Dr. Towler’s opinion piece featured in Newsweek entitled From Decline to Revival—Why Democrats Must Repair Their Relationship with Black Voters. We cover much of the data his team has procured and examine the results to determine some of the lessons Democrats should have learned from the 2024 election.



In the second half of the show, we look ahead to the strategies that may be successful for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections as well as the role of Democratic Socialism in modern politics.

