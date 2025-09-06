Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Buckle up, buttercup! We take the road less travelled this hour with stops in Eretria, Turkmenistan, Japan and Finland. Plus, new music from BC sound designer Adham Shaikh, a debut from Making Movies, and more Dolby Atmos from Jordan Gray. It's the twists and turns that make this ride on the global side. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Tuuletar - Hyvanyon Loitsu Da Lata - Arena Adham Shaikh - Mountains Of Morocco CANCON Diogo Ramos & Boogat - Sua Mao Direita CANCON Making Movies w/ Ruben Blades - No Te Calles Shima - Eiyaa Alpha Blondy - Hey Jack Alsarah & The Nubatones - 3yan T3ban Made Kuti - Free Your Mind Elena Baklava - Bajrak Glisz - Moud Yalla Miku - Asmazate Phenomenal Handclap Band - Worlds Away Justin Gray - The River's Edge CANCON