Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 4, 2025, midnight
Buckle up, buttercup! We take the road less travelled this hour with stops in Eretria, Turkmenistan, Japan and Finland. Plus, new music from BC sound designer Adham Shaikh, a debut from Making Movies, and more Dolby Atmos from Jordan Gray. It's the twists and turns that make this ride on the global side. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Tuuletar - Hyvanyon Loitsu
Da Lata - Arena
Adham Shaikh - Mountains Of Morocco CANCON
Diogo Ramos & Boogat - Sua Mao Direita CANCON
Making Movies w/ Ruben Blades - No Te Calles
Shima - Eiyaa
Alpha Blondy - Hey Jack
Alsarah & The Nubatones - 3yan T3ban
Made Kuti - Free Your Mind
Elena Baklava - Bajrak
Glisz - Moud
Yalla Miku - Asmazate
Phenomenal Handclap Band - Worlds Away
Justin Gray - The River's Edge CANCON

59:52

World Beat Canada Radio September 6 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:52 1 Sept. 4, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
