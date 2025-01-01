Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Japan, France 24, NHK World, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- A group of Japanese high school students submitted 110,000 signatures to the UN calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. China hosted a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which leaders from more than 20 countries attended- including India and Russia. The current shift in US international relations was a major focus of the summit, with a general call for a multipolar world order. The countries agreed to enhance a multilateral trade system, and step up cooperation on counter terrorism, security, and energy. 2 days after the SCO summit China held a military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan.



From FRANCE- First press reviews on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China from both Asian and Western papers. Then a report on the US airstrike on a boat leaving Venezuela allegedly carrying a large quantity of cocaine. Organized by Reporters Without Borders major newspaper around the world blacked out their front pages on Monday to protest the more than 200 journalists murdered by Israeli forces for reporting from the war on Gaza. The Washington Post reported on the Trump post-war plan to develop Gaza into a resort and tech hub for at least 10 years. Finally the Israeli press on the Freedom Flotillas heading to Gaza with emergency aid.



From CUBA- A report on the Sumud flotilla heading to Gaza with Greta Thunberg, the former mayor of Barcelona, and other dignitaries.



From GERMANY- More on the US military presence off the coast of Venezuela- an interview with Mike LaSusa of InSight Crime which researches organized crime in the Americas.





"Whether we like it or not, Gaza is a mirror reflecting all of us. It is impossible not to take a position here. Every boat sailing toward Gaza is a cry for human dignity. This mission is not a threat; it is an act of humanity against barbarity. Silence is complicity. And silence kills as much as bombs do."

