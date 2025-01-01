Summary: (REPEAT BROADCAST)

This week, on the Global Research News Hour, with tensions soaring lately over the decision by outgoing president Biden to allow Ukraine to fire ATACMS missiles into the territory of its neighbours, we are spending time discussing the latest stage of the conflict which could make NATO a direct combatant in the Russia-Ukraine war and lead to World War III.

For most of the show, we are joined by military veteran turned peace activist Scott Ritter to tell us about some of the history of the war extending way before February 2022, the latest updates, and his involvement with Operation Dawn. Toward the end of the show, we hear from Hamilton based peace activist Ken Stone about plans to counter NATO during the group’s meeting in Montreal, Quebec this coming weekend.