Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on August 2nd starting at 10 AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Sonic Café, Southbound Again, that’s the music of Dire Straits. So hey welcome to our little radio café, a place packed with eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 450. This time the Sonic Café brings you a mix spanning 58 years. From Ft. Worth Texas great 1994 grunge from the Toadies, listen for Possum Kingdom, also The Strokes, GT Sparks, The Night Marchers, Ian Dury & The Blockheads, Nick Waterhouse and many more. Then comedian, and star of that TV show Adam Wrecks Everything, Adam Conover steps up to the mic to tell us about why it’s cool to take the bus. Maybe he’s on to something. Funny stuff. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor. Bring the barista into your kitchen, for a true Starbucks experience, with the new Verismo Home Brewing System, get yours today. So all that, plus the market price of Lobster, President Richard Nixon on the purpose of life and ahh Dr. Evil all straight ahead so let’s get to it. From 1975 this is the amazing Buddy Rich big band. The tune is called Machine, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Southbound Again Artist: Dire Straits LP: Dire Straits Yr: 1978 Song 2: Machine Artist: Buddy Rich LP: Time Out Yr: 1975 Song 3: Possum Kingdom Artist: Toadies LP: Rubberneck Yr: 1994 Song 4: Why Cars Suck Artist: Adam Conover LP: Yr. 2024 Song 5: The Adults Are Talking Artist: The Strokes LP: The New Abnormal Yr: 2020 Song 6: Nixon on The Purpose of Life Artist: Richard Nixon Foundation LP: Yr: Song 7: Perfect Timing (feat. Kesha Shantrell) Artist: GT Sparks, Kesha Shantrell LP: Perfect Timing (feat. Kesha Shantrell) Year: 2020 Song 8: Jump In The Fire Artist: The Night Marchers LP: Coolest Songs In The World! Vol. 8 Yr: 2008 Song 9: Verismo Home Brewing System Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2013 Song 10: Don't Ask Me Artist: Ian Dury & The Blockheads LP: Do It Yourself Yr: 1979 Song 11: It's Time Artist: Nick Waterhouse LP: Never Twice Yr: 2016 Song 12: Honeymoon Heartbreak Artist: Alice Merton LP: Mint Yr: 2019 Song 13: Tonight She Comes Artist: The Cars LP: The Cars Greatest Hits Yr: 1985 Song 14: Eleanor Rigby Artist: The Beatles LP: Revolver Yr: 1966 Song 15: Taking Off Artist: The Cure LP: The Cure Yr: 2004 Song 16: Cinemusic Artist: Adrian Belew LP: Side Three Yr: 2006
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)